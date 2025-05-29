Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $349.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.77. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

