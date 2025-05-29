Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases Shares of 1,170 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Talen Energy stock opened at $244.52 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $258.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

