Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $885,000 in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XTL. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTL opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

