CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,464 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $63,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3,995.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 165,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,718 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,232,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.