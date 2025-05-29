Fulcrum Equity Management Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $899,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HII opened at $225.60 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.