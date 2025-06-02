Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 1.7% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 262,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,897,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.