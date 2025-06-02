Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,945 shares during the period. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 22.09% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $86,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1,089.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMBS opened at $48.36 on Monday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

