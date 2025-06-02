Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

