Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 950,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 4.9%
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.42.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CLRB. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
