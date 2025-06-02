iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Stake Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3,302.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,215,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,862 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 396,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 331,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 319,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter.

IBDT stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

