Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.6%

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $94.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

