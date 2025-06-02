Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $43.63 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 3.2% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $43,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,686,000 after buying an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

