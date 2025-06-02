Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

