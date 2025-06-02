Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Free Report) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,357 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 11.31% of iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBHJ opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

