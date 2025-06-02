GAMMA Investing LLC Has $101 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10,318.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,545 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $101,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:TGT opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

