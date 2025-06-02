Short Interest in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Drops By 29.0%

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Australian Oilseeds Stock Up 5.2%
Shares of COOT stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. Australian Oilseeds has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.69.
Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.
Australian Oilseeds Company Profile
Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
