Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 688,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,630. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,012,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

