BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 32,531,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 33,494,414 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,860.40. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,325,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 534,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,990,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

