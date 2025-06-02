Paladin Wealth LLC Sells 31,619 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Paladin Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,010,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

XBJL opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

