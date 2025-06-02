Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

