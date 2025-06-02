ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 89.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

