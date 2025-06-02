Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Rises By 83.2%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 988,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

