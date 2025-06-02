Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Citigroup lowered Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

