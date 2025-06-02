Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

