Wrapped Matic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.77 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $62.77 million and $3.95 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,989.97 or 0.99818361 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,722.81 or 0.99561923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 294,549,369 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 295,111,974.15810725. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.213224 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3397 active market(s) with $3,240,076.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

