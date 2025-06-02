Milestone Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.44 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

