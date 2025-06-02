Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 789,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

