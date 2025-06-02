Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.22 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,894,997. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

