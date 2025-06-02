Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up 2.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 5.1%

BATS:VFMV opened at $126.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

