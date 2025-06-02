Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,914 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

IJR opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

