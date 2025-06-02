Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $48,802,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,020. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,011.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $899.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

