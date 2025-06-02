SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 743.7% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $303.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.11 and a 200-day moving average of $270.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

