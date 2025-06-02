Roxbury Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BINC. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $53.57.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.