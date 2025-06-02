XXEC Inc. Sells 512 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

XXEC Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.1% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $125.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.