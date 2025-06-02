iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 99,921.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $558.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

