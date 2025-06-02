Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 26,588 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $76.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

