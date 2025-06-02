Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Bought by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

FSMD stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

