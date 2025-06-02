Pioneer Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 29,656 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 577,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

