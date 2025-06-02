Pioneer Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VWO stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

