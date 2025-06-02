Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $36.65.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.