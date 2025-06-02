Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $872,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $540.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

