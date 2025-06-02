Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.29% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,828.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

PZA opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

