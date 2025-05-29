MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after purchasing an additional 211,246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

