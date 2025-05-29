Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of The Baldwin Insurance Group worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,852 over the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.