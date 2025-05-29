First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,237 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2%

EFA stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.