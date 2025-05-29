44,446 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

