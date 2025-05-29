Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys Shares of 48,885 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares in the company, valued at $25,704,758.29. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,784 shares of company stock worth $4,226,942 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 0.7%

Twilio stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -184.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.