Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 432 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.95 and a 52 week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

