Park Square Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $170,723.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,817.60. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,842 shares of company stock worth $905,361. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.