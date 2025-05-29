Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $325.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

